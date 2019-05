Kei Nishikori of Japan competes against Laslo Djere of Serbia in men's third-round action at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain during women's third-round action at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Sloane Stephens of the United States hits a forehand during her third-round French Open match against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

David Goffin of Belgium competes against Rafael Nadal of Spain in third-round men's singles action at the French Open in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to David Goffin of Belgium in French Open third-round action in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against David Goffin of Belgium in French Open men's third-round action in Paris, France, on May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of this year's French Open but recovered quickly to defeat David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday and advance to the fourth round.

Ten years to the day since the Spanish great suffered his first loss at Roland Garros (to Sweden's Robin Soderling), Nadal struggled midway through his third-round match but managed to get past the Belgian world No. 29 in two hours and 49 minutes.