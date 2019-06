Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina reacts as he plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal earned his 90th French Open victory on Sunday, prevailing over Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, who was making his Grand Slam debut in Paris, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

The Spaniard, who turns 33 on Monday, did not give his opponent any opportunities to win, sealing the victory in two hours and 13 minutes.