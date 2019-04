Taylor Fritz of US returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain tennis great Rafael Nadal, ranked No. 2 in the world, on Thursday staged yet another display of strength to prevail 6-4, 6-1 over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his 70th victory at the clay-court tourney in the French commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

With a powerful serve and variable forehands, Nadal executed a simple but effective strategy: attack Dimitrov's one-handed backhand relentlessly until he acquired an opportunity to seal the point.