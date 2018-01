Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia in action during his third round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Spaniard Rafael Nadal on Friday thrashed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in the fourth round at the Australian Open tennis tournament for the 11th time in his career.

The 2009 Australian Open champion, who has yet to drop a set, needed one hour and 50 minutes to become the second player to reach the fourth round in Melbourne, matching the retired Stefan Edberg from Sweden and behind Switzerland's Roger Federer.