A genral view of the renovated Philippe Chatrier court as Rafael Nadal of Spain (back) plays Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their men's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Yannick Hanfmann of Germany plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their men's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 12th French Open title with a convincing 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany on Monday.

Nadal began slowly as an aggressive Hanfmann put him under pressure in his first service game by creating four break points.