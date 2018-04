Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters after he dominated Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-0, 6-2.

It took just an hour and eight minutes for the world number one to win and now Nadal is two victories away from a record 31st ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title and an 11th title in Monte Carlo.