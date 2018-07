Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand during his Wimbledon quarter-final match on July 11, 2018, against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro at the All England Club, in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro hits a forehand during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro lies on the grass during his Wimbledon quarter-final match on July 11, 2018, against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in their Wimbledon quarter-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal rallied from a set down to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

Nadal had a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the match in the second set, but he failed to convert four set points as the Argentine drew level.