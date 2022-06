Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand slice during his French Open quarterfinal match against arch-rival Novak Djokovic in Paris, France. Nadal won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in a night contest that began on 31 May 2022 and finished in the wee hours of 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic tosses the ball up for a serve during his French Open quarterfinal contest against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in Paris, France. Nadal won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in a night match that began on 31 May 2022 and finished in the wee hours of 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating arch-rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal in Paris, France. That night match began on 31 May 2022 and finished in the wee hours of 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal started strong and then rallied from a fourth-set deficit to defeat top-ranked arch-rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the wee hours of Wednesday and advance to the French Open semifinals for the 15th time.

It was the players' first meeting since the 13-time champion suffered a grueling, four-set semifinal loss to the Serbian great at last year's Roland Garros.