Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the third round of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the third round of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the third round of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the third round of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday asserted his authority on court and defeated Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 7-5 and 7-6(4) in the Round of 16 at the Masters 1000 in Toronto.

Nadal, however, had to dig deep to control the game as after winning the first set, Wawrinka was ahead in the second by breaking Nadal's serve but the Spaniard did the same and equalized the score to six games.