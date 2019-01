Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during a training session at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish world number two Rafael Nadal held his first training session in Melbourne on Thursday as he prepares for the Australian Open, which starts next week.

Nadal, who pulled out of the Brisbane International last week with a left thigh strain, ended his practice session with South Africa's world number six Kevin Anderson without sustaining any injuries.