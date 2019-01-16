Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against James Duckworth of Australia during their men's singles match during day one of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Veteran Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, No 2 in the world ranking, will play his second round in Melbourne against local Matthew Ebden, ranked 48th, on Wednesday, facing another Australian player with an aggressive style after defeating James Duckworth in the first round 6-4, 6-3 and 7-5.

The Spaniard, a 17-time grand slam winner who lifted the crown in Melbourne in 2009, said at a press conference after his win against Duckworth, his first match after pausing to heal some thigh and abdominal injuries, that this was "an important victory because it's the first victory in a while."