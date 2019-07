Fabio Fognini of Italy hits a forehand against Tennys Sandgren of the United States in third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Andy Murray (R) of the United Kingdom and Serena Williams of the United States celebrate after winning their first-round Wimbledon mixed-doubles match against Andreas Mies of Germany and Alexa Guarachi of Chile at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches to hit a forehand against Lucas Pouille of France in third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to hit a slice backhand against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Rafael Nadal brushed aside Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon, while Roger Federer joined him in the round of 16 a couple of hours later by topping Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal, a player best known for his defensive skills and ground strokes, offered a serving master class on Centre Court.