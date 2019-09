Team Europe's Rafael Nadal arrives to the court during the Laver Cup tennis tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Team Europe's Rafael Nadal (L) and Roger Federer (R) throw balls to fans during the official welcome ceremony together with other tennis players ahead of the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was forced on Sunday to retire from the Laver Cup tournament due to an injury to his left wrist.

As a result of Nadal’s withdrawal, fans will be deprived of watching a doubles duel that would have seen him team up with arch-rival Roger Federer.