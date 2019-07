Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal arrives to present the 2nd Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's Internacional Realty' ATP challenger tour tennis tournament, at Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, July 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he feels fit to take part in the 2019 Canadian Open, a Masters 1000 tournament, which starts next week.

“I think that I’m in a good shape this year, I’m strong,” the Spaniard said during a press conference held in his hometown, Manacor, to present the second edition of the ATP challenger tour tennis tournament, Rafa Nadal Open.