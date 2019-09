Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) consoles Coco Gauff of the US after their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) embraces Coco Gauff of the US after their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Hyeon Chung of South Korea leaves the court after losing to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Hyeon Chung of South Korea during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Spanish ace Rafa Nadal on Saturday advanced to the US Open's fourth round after an effortless victory over South Korean Hyeon Chung by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2.

Nadal, who has won the tournament on three occasions and is the second seed this year, was in good physical form after a walkover in the second round as his opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, forfeited due to a shoulder injury. EFE-EPA