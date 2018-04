Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their quarter final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal said after his 6-0, 6-2 victory Friday over Dominic Thiem in the Monte-Carlo Masters quarter-finals that he had been sharp in every aspect of the game.

Nadal needed just one hour and seven minutes to wrap up his dominating victory over the fifth-seeded Austrian.