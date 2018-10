Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal leaves a press conference on Feb. 27, 2018, in Acapulco, Mexico, after announcing that he was withdrawing from the Mexican Open due to an injury he suffered at the Australian Open. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal headlines the list of players expected to compete at the 2019 Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, organizers said Tuesday.

"Having the (world) No. 1 is important for us, but it's special because it's Rafa. It took just one telephone call to confirm he'd be here," tournament director Raul Zurutuza said.