Frances Tiafoe of the USA leaves the court after losing to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles quarter final match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The second seed was in control throughout the match, although his unseeded 21-year-old opponent produced a hard-fought display that made the 17-time Grand Slam champion earn his place in the tournament's last four.