Rafael Nadal in action during a practice session for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Saturday said he hoped to be well prepared for the 2018 Australian Open despite not having played a competitive match since withdrawing from the ATP Finals last year.

World No. 1 Nadal took part in an exhibition match at the Kooyong Classic and played in the Tie Break Tens event after being forced to withdraw due to physical issues from the Brisbane International and an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.