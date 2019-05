Rafael Nadal of Spain performs during a training session of the Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks during a press conference of the Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal calmed fears about his physical fitness by revealing on Tuesday that it had been a stomach bug that forced him to twice postpone a press conference ahead of his participating at the Madrid Open.

Nadal's meeting with the world press had initially been scheduled for Sunday, but this was postponed for a day before having to be rescheduled once again, causing jitters among his many fans who were aware of the Spaniard's recent knee worries.