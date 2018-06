Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal (C) of Spain and French watch manufacturer Richard Mille (R) react before the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in Le Mans, France, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Saturday kicked off the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the world's oldest sports car races, in which his compatriot Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is to compete.

Fresh off winning his record 11th French Open title, Nadal was handed the French flag by a military unit that arrived via helicopter.