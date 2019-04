Xisca Perello (R), Rafael Nadal's girlfriend, attends the second round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament between Spanish Rafa Nadal and Argentine Leonardo Mayer, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Former President Joan Laporta attends the second round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament between Spanish Rafa Nadal and Argentine Leonardo Mayer, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique attends the second round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament between Spanish Rafa Nadal and Argentine Leonardo Mayer, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Former FC Barcelona's soccer player Carles Puyol (L) and his wife Vanesa Lorenzo (R) attend the second round men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament between Spanish Rafa Nadal and Argentine Leonardo Mayer, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in action during his second round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after his second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal kicked off his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a hard-fought 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-2 victory Wednesday over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

"It was not the best start," Nadal said after coming out on top in two hours and 50 minutes in windy conditions. "Not the best feelings out there this afternoon, but I found a way to keep going and to win the match. Today that's the main thing."