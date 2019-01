Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain is congratulated by Alex de Minaur (L) of Australia after winning their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles third round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Rafael Nadal (2), after defeating Australia's Alex De Minaur (27) in the third round of the Australian Open Friday in Melbourne, said that tennis has skipped a few generations in Spain and it is probable that it will not be so successful in the coming years.

After his 250th Grand Slam win on Friday, Nadal said "It is true that we are a country with the most number of players in the third round but it is not less true that none of us is really young."