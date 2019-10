Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against John Millman of Australia during the men's singles final match at the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Feliciano López and Marcel Granollers have been called up by captain Sergi Bruguera to represent Spain in the Davis Cup Finals to be held in Madrid on 18-24 November.

Bruguera repeated the list he announced for the 2018 Davis Cup semis against France, although Nadal was a last-minute change and was replaced by Albert Ramos then.EFE-EPA