Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal celebrates his victory at the end of the Davis Cup playoffs match held against German Alexander Zverev at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

German tennis player Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Spanish Rafa Nadal during the Davis Cup playoffs match held at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal returns the ball during the Davis Cup playoffs match held against German Alexander Zverev at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Foersterling

Rafael Nadal on Sunday showcased his strength on clay courts, defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to draw level at 2-2 for Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Nadal, playing his second official match after being out for three months with a hip injury, put on a dominating performance at key points on Sunday, proving that his physical issues are a thing of the past.