Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan stretches during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROB PREZIOSO

Serena Williams of United States speaks to media after an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia,19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROB PREZIOSO

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROB PREZIOSO

Roger Federer of Switzerland takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROB PREZIOSO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks at an Australian Open media session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 19 January 2020. 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR

The Australian Open, which will start Monday, presents an opportunity for world number no. 1 Rafael Nadal to dethrone reigning champion and world no. 2 Novak Djokovic, who has seven titles at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile in the women's draw, local Ashleigh Barty, who won the French Open and the WTA Finals last year and ended the year as world no. 1, will start as title favorite.