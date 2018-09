Rafael Nadal of Spain receives medical treatment as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The Spaniard continued to lead the rankings despite his forced retirement at the US Open over a knee injury, which also made him miss the Davis Cup semifinal against France on Sunday.