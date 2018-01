Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal during a training session ahead of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TENNIS AUSTRALIA/FIONA HAMILTON

Rafael Nadal of Spain remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, the 16-time Grand Slam champion, was nearly a thousand points ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.