Rafael Nadal of Spain sprays sweat after winning his men's singles semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece speaks to the media during a press conference after being defeated by Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his men's singles semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Second seed Rafael Nadal demolished Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets Thursday to advance to the Australian Open final.

This is the fifth time Nadal has reached the final of the first Grand Slam of the year, after his victory in 2009 and his losing appearances in 2012, 2014 and 2017.