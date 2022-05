Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic hits a forehand volley during his second-round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open on 4 May 2022. Nadal won 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a serve during his second-round match against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open. Nadal won 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his match against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Madrid Open on 4 May 2022. Nadal won 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Rafael Nadal made a successful return to tournament action here Wednesday at the Madrid Open following a six-week injury absence, coming out of the blocks quickly and then winning a tight second set to defeat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in second-round play.

The Spanish great had not played an ATP Tour match since suffering a stress fracture in one of his left ribs at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, where he lost in the final to American Taylor Fritz.