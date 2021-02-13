Cameron Norrie of Britain in action during his men's singles third round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women's singles third round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action during her women's singles third round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their third match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrey Rublev of Russia serves during his third Round Men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a break in his men's singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT