Second-seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and local favorite Ashleigh Barty advanced to the Australian Open 4th round, while Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova was sent home.
Cameron Norrie of Britain in action during his men's singles third round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women's singles third round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women's singles third round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action during her women's singles third round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their third match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Andrey Rublev of Russia serves during his third Round Men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a break in his men's singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021.EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Second-seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and local favorite Ashleigh Barty advanced to the Australian Open 4th round, while Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova was sent home.