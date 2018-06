Spanish player Rafa Nadal (L) and his coach, former tennis player Carlos Moya (R) attend a training session at Santa Ponca tennis club in Calvia, Mallorca, Spain, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Jaume Munar on Wednesday completed their pre-Wimbledon training on the grass courts of the WTA Mallorca Open women's tournament.

Nadal, world No. 2, and Manur, world No. 87, are aiming to fully adapt to the natural grass surface before heading to Wimbledon, the second Grand Slam event of the season.