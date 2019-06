Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal takes part in a pre-Wimbledon practice session on June 21, 2019, at the Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain, the venue for the Mallorca Open, a women's grass-court event. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal told reporters here Friday that he has had some productive practice sessions on grass in recent days and is hopeful his level at this year's Wimbledon will be as high as in 2018.

Nadal, who extended his record haul of French Open singles titles to 12 earlier this month in Paris, lost an agonizingly close 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 semifinal match to Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the current world No. 1, in 2018 at the All England Club.