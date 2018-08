Perspiration comes off Rafael Nadal of Spain as he serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the final match of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spain's champion Rafael Nadal announced Monday his withdrawal from the 2018 Cincinnati Open to enjoy some rest, following his recent victory at the Canadian Open.

On Sunday, Nadal claimed his 33rd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title, earning a total of 80 career titles, after his victory in Toronto 6-2, 7-6(4) against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.