Rafael Nadal of Spain holds a press conference to announce his withdrawal from the tournament at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal announced on Wednesday that he will not be able to compete at the Paris Masters due to abdominal problems, meaning that the Spaniard will lose the world number one position in the ATP rankings.

Nadal confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament at a press conference ahead of his match against his fellow Spaniard, Fernando Verdasco, world No. 27.