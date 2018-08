Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal signs autographs after speaking to reporters on Media Day inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal expressed support here Friday for the recent overhaul of the Davis Cup, men's tennis' premier international team competition.

The 32-year-old superstar told reporters in New York, where he is making final preparations for the US Open, that the competition had been having "problems for years" and that a solution needed to be found.