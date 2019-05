Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

No triumph at the French Open is routine anymore as every success Spanish star Rafael Nadal accomplishes involves a surprise, a new record or a new chapter to be written in history books.

In 2019, the so-called king of clay is on the hunt for his 12th French Open and crown himself the player with the wins in a single Grand Slam, breaking a tie with Australia’s Margaret Court, who won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.