Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain and Marin Cilic (L) of Croatia shake hands after Nadal retired from their quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain receives medical treatment during his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Spain's Rafael Nadal is to be sidelined for three weeks due to a muscle injury in his right leg, which forced him to withdraw during his Australian Open quarterfinals match, the world's top-ranked player announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old said on his official Facebook account that the extent of the injury had been clarified after an MRI scan showed a first-grade lesion in his right leg muscle, and that his doctors had told him he could resume working out after two weeks, with recovery usually taking around three weeks.