Spain's Rafael Nadal is to be sidelined for three weeks due to a muscle injury in his right leg, which forced him to withdraw during his Australian Open quarterfinals match, the world's top-ranked player announced on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old said on his official Facebook account that the extent of the injury had been clarified after an MRI scan showed a first-grade lesion in his right leg muscle, and that his doctors had told him he could resume working out after two weeks, with recovery usually taking around three weeks.