Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal has announced that he will be sidelined for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of the left third rib he sustained during his Indian Wells semifinal win over Carlos Alcaraz.