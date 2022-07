Taylor Fritz of the USA in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on 6 July 2022. Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Taylor Fritz of the USA during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on 6 July 2022. Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Taylor Fritz of the USA in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom on 6 July 2022. Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Taylor Fritz of the USA during their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom on 6 July 2022. Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on 6 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal battled through an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to retire from his Wimbledon quarterfinal match on Wednesday, overcoming the pain to edge American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) and book a spot in the final four at the All England Club for the eighth time in his illustrious career.

The Spanish great's father and sister, seeing that Nadal was experiencing discomfort and unable to serve normally, both urged him to stop at one juncture.