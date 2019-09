Elise Mertens of Belgium acknowledges the crowd after losing to Bianca Andreescu of Canada during a match on the 10th day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium during a match on the 10th day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during a match on the 10th day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during a match on the 10th day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal reached the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday after overcoming some tough opposition from world no. 21 Diego Schwartzman.

The Spaniard took close to three hours to defeat a spirited Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 , the eighth time he has beaten the Argentinian in as many encounters. EFE-EPA