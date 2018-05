Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi (L) and the president of Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi (R), during the men's final between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) poses with the trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany (R) in their men's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Sunday won his eighth Italian Open title, dethroning Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in an epic final that was halted twice due to rain.

Nadal, the reigning Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open champion, was the top seed in the tourney and the win constitutes his 32nd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title and the 78th trophy of his career.