Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

A day after lifting his 12th French Open trophy and barely without having time to celebrate or to digest his new achievement, Rafael Nadal reflected in an interview with Efe on success, vanity and the personal will to succeed that have made of him one of the best tennis players of all time.

His gestures were relaxed despite coming after two weeks of fierce competition.