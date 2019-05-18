Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI