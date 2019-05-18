Rafael Nadal cruised into the 2019 Italian Open final at the expense of Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Spaniard, eight-time champion at Rome, took an hour and 42 minutes to edge his Greek rival 6-3, 6-4 in the semis.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
