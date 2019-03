Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal of Spain answers questions after withdrawing due to injury from the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, on March 16, 2019. He withdrew shortly before his scheduled semifinal match against arch-rival Roger Federer of Switzerland. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open ahead of his much-anticipated semi-final match Saturday against arch-rival Roger Federer, citing a right-knee injury that clearly bothered him in the previous round.

"@RafaelNadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to a right knee injury. We wish Rafa a speedy recovery. Roger Federer advances to the final by walkover.#BNPPO19," tournament organizers said on Twitter.