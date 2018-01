David Ferrer of Spain in action during his first round match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates his win against Rogerio Dutra Silva during round one, on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain celebrates his win against Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, ranked and seeded No. 1, on Monday commenced his campaign to win the Australian Open, routing Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 in 94 minutes and sending a warning to the rest of competition.

Nadal, who in 2017 won both the US Open and the French Open, dominated the match from the very first point, having a 5-0 advantage in all three sets over his rival.