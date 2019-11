Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his round-robin match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 13, 2019. Nadal rallied from 5-1 down in the third set to win 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their round-robin match at the ATP Finals on Nov. 13, 2019, in London, United Kingdom. Nadal rallied from 5-1 down in the third set to win 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after rallying from 5-1 down in the third set to defeat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in round-robin action on Nov. 13, 2019, at the ATP Finals in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Rafael Nadal saved a match point and rallied from two service breaks down in the third set to edge Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) on Wednesday and record his first victory at this year's ATP Finals.

The world No. 1 is known for his indomitable fighting spirit, but even he looked deflated in this round-robin contest when he went down 5-1 in the deciding set against an opponent who had all the answers in their lengthy baseline rallies.