Yannick Maden of Germany plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Yannick Maden of Germany during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Yannick Maden of Germany during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Yannick Maden of Germany their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Wednesday qualified for the third round of the 2019 French Open after defeating qualifier Yannick Maden of Germany 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

In two hours and nine minutes, world No. 2 Nadal maintained his steady pace and overcame Maden, who was making his French Open debut at 29 years, in straight sets.