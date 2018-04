Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Spain's Rafael Nadal returned to the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released on Monday, dethroning Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, fell to world No. 2 after he lost to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Miami Open's round of 64 last month.