Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their men's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their men's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spain's Rafael Nadal reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,770 points, after he winning his eighth Italian Open title.

Defeating third-placed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in the final on Sunday, the 16-time Grand Slam champion overtook Switzerland's Roger Federer, who has decided to skip the clay season for the second year in a row.